23 stylish photos from Ladies Day at the BoyleSports Summer Festival of Racing, Down Royal

At the heart of the excitement was the return of the Younique Aesthetics Clinic Best Dressed Lady competition – joined for the first time by the newly introduced Best Dressed Man, sponsored by Freddie Hatchet, and Best Dressed Couple, supported by Lough Erne Resort.

Taking the top spot in the ladies’ competition was Faith Amond from Carlow, whose show- stopping look impressed the judges with its elegance, originality and attention to detail. Her winning outfit featured a skirt from Emporium Kalu, jacket by Irish designer Roisin Linnane, headpiece from Elite in Warrenpoint, bag from Roisin Antica found in a local charity shop and shoes from LK Bennett.

She walks away with a £3,000 voucher from Younique Aesthetics Clinic.

The judging panel – Áine Larkin, clinical director at Younique Aesthetics Clinic; Rebecca McKinney, Cool FM presenter and fashion commentator, and Gemma Garrett, make-up artist and media personality – praised the incredible standard of entries across all three categories.

Faith said it was “such an honour” to be chosen as the Best Dressed Lady.

"With so many stunning outfits on display, I never expected to win – I’m absolutely delighted. Huge thanks to the judges and congratulations to all the other finalists.”

Áine Larkin added: “The standard of fashion has been exceptional – a true celebration of personal style, glamour and elegance. It was a tough decision for our judges, but we’re thrilled to crown Faith as this year’s winner and look forward to welcoming her to Younique Aesthetics Clinic.”

In the Best Dressed Man category, Robert McGrath stood out from the crowd with sharp tailoring and standout accessories, earning him a made-to-order outfit from Freddie Hatchet, including a three-piece suit, shirt, tie and pocket square, shoes and accessories.

Meanwhile, the Best Dressed Couple, Alastair and Lady Bridget Hamill from Kildare, wowed judges with their coordinated style and natural flair, securing a truly indulgent escape to Lough Erne Resort.

Adding to the stylish atmosphere was the newly unveiled bottlegreen Summer Garden, offering racegoers a refreshing escape with botanical cocktails, relaxed seating and a perfect view of the style spectacle.

Chloe Ferris, commercial director at Down Royal Racecourse, said: “This year’s expanded Ladies Day competition has been a phenomenal success. The addition of the Best Dressed Man and Couple categories, along with vibrant new activations like the bottlegreen Summer Garden, brought a fresh energy to the day.”

1 . Day at the races Faith Amond from Carlow, won the the Younique Aesthetics Clinic Best Dressed Lady competition at Down Royal. Her winning outfit featured a skirt from Emporium Kalu, Jacket by Irish designer Roisin Linnane, headpiece from Elite in Warrenpoint, bag from Roisin Antica found in a local charity shop and shoes from LK Bennett. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

2 . Day at the races Sonya O’Prey, Sara Thompson and Janice Thompson pictured at the Boylesports Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

3 . Day at the races Dessie and Lisa Quinn pictured at the Boylesports Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

4 . Day at the races Racegoers pictured at the Boylesports Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye