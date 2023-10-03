23 stylish photos from Shek Hair Group’s 2007 charity nights in Larne and Carrickfergus
Shek Hair Group staged a hair and beauty roadshow in aid of the Northern Ireland Hospice in Larne and Carrickfergus in 2007
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 17:45 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 18:09 BST
Models put on a show for the crowds at the events held in the Highways Hotel, Larne and Windrose, Carrickfergus. There were refreshments and pampering opportunities too at the fundraisers.
Here’s a selection of photos from the archive to enjoy.
