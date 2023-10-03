Register
BREAKING
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard
Karen Glanville, Cathy Turkington, Melanie Burroughs, Carlene Shanks, Nadine Shanks and Cathy Burns backstage at the Shek Hair Group night for the N.I. Hospice held in the Highways Hotel in 2007.Karen Glanville, Cathy Turkington, Melanie Burroughs, Carlene Shanks, Nadine Shanks and Cathy Burns backstage at the Shek Hair Group night for the N.I. Hospice held in the Highways Hotel in 2007.
Karen Glanville, Cathy Turkington, Melanie Burroughs, Carlene Shanks, Nadine Shanks and Cathy Burns backstage at the Shek Hair Group night for the N.I. Hospice held in the Highways Hotel in 2007.

23 stylish photos from Shek Hair Group’s 2007 charity nights in Larne and Carrickfergus

Shek Hair Group staged a hair and beauty roadshow in aid of the Northern Ireland Hospice in Larne and Carrickfergus in 2007
By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 17:45 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 18:09 BST

Models put on a show for the crowds at the events held in the Highways Hotel, Larne and Windrose, Carrickfergus. There were refreshments and pampering opportunities too at the fundraisers.

Here’s a selection of photos from the archive to enjoy.

Showing their support at the Carrick roadshow for NI Hospice care are Leann McNeeley and Lynsey Buchannan.

1. Charity Roadshow

Showing their support at the Carrick roadshow for NI Hospice care are Leann McNeeley and Lynsey Buchannan. Photo: Tim Cully

Charlene McKeegan has her hair styled by Karen McAnally

2. Charity Roadshow

Charlene McKeegan has her hair styled by Karen McAnally Photo: Peter Rippon

Pat Hughes with her stylist on the night, Diane Hagans.

3. Charity Roadshow

Pat Hughes with her stylist on the night, Diane Hagans. Photo: Peter Rippon

Rachel Cross and Rebecca Lackey about to go on stage at the Shek hair and beauty roadshow for the N.I. Hospice in Larne in 2007.

4. Charity Roadshow

Rachel Cross and Rebecca Lackey about to go on stage at the Shek hair and beauty roadshow for the N.I. Hospice in Larne in 2007. Photo: Peter RipponPeter Rippon

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:LarneCarrickfergusNorthern Ireland Hospice