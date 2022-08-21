23-year-old dies following Co Antrim road crash
A 23-year-old man has died from injuries sustained in a road traffic collision earlier this month in Co Antrim.
The two-vehicle crash happened on Thursday, August 4 on the Craigs Road in Cullybackey.
PSNI Sergeant Smart said: “At around 4pm it was reported that a Black Seat Ibiza and a Blue Volkswagen Tiguan were involved in the collision.
“A number of people were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries. Sadly, the male driver of the Seat Ibiza has since died.
“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1085 of 04/08/22”.
You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.