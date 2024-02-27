Register
24 fabulous photos from Larne’s Got Style 2009 and 2010

The wealth of style and talent in Larne was showcased at the McNeill Theatre in 2009 and 2010.
By The Newsroom
Published 27th Feb 2024, 18:56 GMT
Updated 27th Feb 2024, 19:08 GMT

Larne's Got Style featured established businesses alongside up-and-coming talent in an evening of fashion and entertainment.

A search in the Larne Times archive provided these photos to rekindle memories for participants and audience members of the two fabulous events.

Tom Saunderson, Ashton Kerr, Claire Jamison, Sarah Cahoon and Peter Bell arriving for Larne's Got Style 2010.

1. Stylish Evening

Tom Saunderson, Ashton Kerr, Claire Jamison, Sarah Cahoon and Peter Bell arriving for Larne's Got Style 2010. Photo: Peter Rippon

Angela in red with matching accessories on the catwalk at Larne's Got Style 2009

2. Stylish Evening

Angela in red with matching accessories on the catwalk at Larne's Got Style 2009 Photo: Peter Rippon

Catherine modelling evening wear at Larne's Got Style 2009.

3. Stylish Evening

Catherine modelling evening wear at Larne's Got Style 2009. Photo: Peter Rippon

Going casual at Larne's Got Style 2010.

4. Stylish Evening

Going casual at Larne's Got Style 2010. Photo: Peter Rippon

