24 fabulous photos from Markethill Festival Open Garden 2024

A week-long community event held annually, Markethill Festival also raises much-needed funds for charities. This year’s nominated good causes are Kidney Care UK NI, Parkinsons UK NI and Air Ambulance.
Photographer Liam McArdle captured these images of visitors to the Open Garden.
1. Open Garden
Diane and Adam Hall enjoying Markethill Festival Open Garden. Photo: Liam McArdle
2. Open Garden
Ellen and Anne Marie McGibbon enjoying Markethill Festival Open Garden . Photo: Liam McArdle
3. Open Garden
A refreshing cuppa for Janice Bell and Denise Carswell. Photo: Liam McArdle
4. Open Garden
Gary Culbert, gardener, attending to the hollyhock at Markethill Festival Open Garden Photo: Liam McArdle
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.