24 fabulous photos from Markethill Festival Open Garden 2024

Published 1st Aug 2024, 19:06 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2024, 19:25 BST
Keen gardeners came from near and far to admire, and chill out, in the beautiful surroundings of Markethill Festival Open Garden.

A week-long community event held annually, Markethill Festival also raises much-needed funds for charities. This year’s nominated good causes are Kidney Care UK NI, Parkinsons UK NI and Air Ambulance.

Photographer Liam McArdle captured these images of visitors to the Open Garden.

Diane and Adam Hall enjoying Markethill Festival Open Garden.

Diane and Adam Hall enjoying Markethill Festival Open Garden. Photo: Liam McArdle

Ellen and Anne Marie McGibbon enjoying Markethill Festival Open Garden .

Ellen and Anne Marie McGibbon enjoying Markethill Festival Open Garden . Photo: Liam McArdle

A refreshing cuppa for Janice Bell and Denise Carswell.

A refreshing cuppa for Janice Bell and Denise Carswell. Photo: Liam McArdle

Gary Culbert, gardener, attending to the hollyhock at Markethill Festival Open Garden

Gary Culbert, gardener, attending to the hollyhock at Markethill Festival Open Garden Photo: Liam McArdle

