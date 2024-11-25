24 fabulously festive photos as crowds celebrate Cookstown's Christmas lights switch-on

William Street came alive with a range of entertainment, including performances from Stewartstown Panto, Tullylagan Pipe Band and Ryan McGarrity and Alan McPhearson, as well as a fantastic Showstoppers Parade that entertained the crowd.

There was also plenty of on-street entertainment including face painting, The Gaming Bus and lots of character walkabouts for all those Christmas selfies.

Santa then arrived in style to switch on the town’s renowned Christmas lights just before 7.30pm.

Check out these great photos of just some of the many people who enjoyed a fabulous, fun and festive night.

1 . Enjoying the fun All smiles at the Cookstown Christmas switch-on event. Photo: Mid Ulster District Council

2 . Festive entertainment On stage at the Cookstown Christmas Lights switch-on Photo: Mid Ulster District Council

3 . Smiles all round Enjoying the atmosphere at the Cookstown switch-on. Photo: Mid Ulster District Council

4 . Making music Pictured performing at the Cookstown Christmas switch-on event. Photo: Mid Ulster District Council