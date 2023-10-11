24 fun photos from Halloween celebrations at Carnfunnock Country Park in 2007
With a major upgrade proposed for Carnfunnock Country Park, here’s a timely reminder of the role the location was playing in the lives of Larne people in October 2007.
A search through the Larne Times archive provided the following photographs from the Halloween capers at the country park with fireworks, fancy dress, entertainment and other family fun activities featuring.
Hope you have more fun remembering the costume worn and the ‘trick or treat’ experience!
