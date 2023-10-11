Register
Andrew Wright with Alistar, Sandie and Morgan Burke enjoying Halloween at Carnfunnock in 2007.

24 fun photos from Halloween celebrations at Carnfunnock Country Park in 2007

With a major upgrade proposed for Carnfunnock Country Park, here’s a timely reminder of the role the location was playing in the lives of Larne people in October 2007.
By The Newsroom
Published 11th Oct 2023, 17:27 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 17:41 BST

A search through the Larne Times archive provided the following photographs from the Halloween capers at the country park with fireworks, fancy dress, entertainment and other family fun activities featuring.

Hope you have more fun remembering the costume worn and the ‘trick or treat’ experience!

Julie and Danielle Mawhinney find a third witch to make up their coven at Carnfunnock Country Park in 2007.

Julie and Danielle Mawhinney find a third witch to make up their coven at Carnfunnock Country Park in 2007.

Fire jugglers at Carnfunnock in 2007.

Fire jugglers at Carnfunnock in 2007.

This wizard is ambushed at Carnfunnock Country Park Halloween celebrations in 2007.

This wizard is ambushed at Carnfunnock Country Park Halloween celebrations in 2007.

Having fun at the fireworks display in Carnfunnock Country Park in 2007.

Having fun at the fireworks display in Carnfunnock Country Park in 2007.

