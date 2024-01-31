Register
24 great photos from a night out at Ownies, Carrickfergus, 2012 and 2013

A search through the Carrick Times archive has served up photos from two popular events held at Ownies in 2012 and 2013
By The Newsroom
Published 31st Jan 2024, 20:11 GMT
Updated 31st Jan 2024, 20:21 GMT

The Joymount venue was hosting a fashion show fundraiser in support of the Royal Victoria Children’s Hospital in March of 2012. And the photographer also dropped in at the Monday night quiz in February of the following year.

Whether a fashionista or a quizzer enjoy the trip back in time.

Claire McKeegan, Margaret Halligan and Wendy Halligan attended the 2012 fashion show held at Ownies.

Claire McKeegan, Margaret Halligan and Wendy Halligan attended the 2012 fashion show held at Ownies. Photo: Tim Cully

Taking part in the fashion show held at Ownies to raise money for the Royal Victoria Children's Hospital were Sian McCorkell, Julie McReynolds and Emma McKeown.

Taking part in the fashion show held at Ownies to raise money for the Royal Victoria Children's Hospital were Sian McCorkell, Julie McReynolds and Emma McKeown. Photo: Tim Cully

James Wallace, pictured with Ownies staff Jackie Ford and Ryan Moffett who organised the charity fashion show in 2012.

James Wallace, pictured with Ownies staff Jackie Ford and Ryan Moffett who organised the charity fashion show in 2012. Photo: Tim Cully

On the catwalk at Ownies in 2012.

On the catwalk at Ownies in 2012. Photo: Tim Cully

