24 memory-jogging photos of Larne Autumnfest 2009-12

A search in the Larne Times archive found pictures from between 2009 and 2012 of the annual Autumnfest.

Within the walled garden, there were opportunities to discover more about nature from local environmental groups - and creative ways of capturing young people’s interest included scarecrow and conker competitions as well as craft activities.

Hopefully, these photos will bring alive again the sights, sounds and smells of autumn for those who attended back then.

1 . Park Life Council Biodiversity officer Cara Barr making bird feeders out of pine cones with help from Alex, Nathan, Lauren and Paige during Autumnfest at Carnfunnock Country Park in 2009. Photo: Peter Rippon

2 . Park Life Mia, Sienna and Stacey Taggart get a close look at a corn snake with Karl from Mantella Environmental Education during Autumnfest at Carnfunnock in 2011. Photo: Peter Rippon

3 . Park Life Sophie Meehan with one of the scarecrows on display at Carnfunnock Country Park during Autumnfest 2012. Photo: Peter Rippon