24 more memorable photos from the ‘best ever’ Camp Dalfest in Glenarm
The two-day festival of music and family-friendly entertainment featured a line-up of top stars including The Vamps, Sam Ryder, Blue and Sophie Ellis-Bextor and drew thousands of people to the coastal village.
Among those rocking up was the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Gerardien Mulvenna, who said: “I commend the organisers of Camp Dalfest for another hugely successful event. Thousands braved the ever-changing weather conditions to enjoy a fabulous weekend full of music and entertainment.”
In a statement, Mid and East Antrim Council added that a record crowd gathered over Saturday and Sunday at the venue.
Posting on social media afterwards, the delighted organisers of Camp Dalfest said: “Thank you to each and everyone of you for coming along this weekend and making this year’s festival the best ever.”
Here’s a further selection of photos to remind festival goers of their unique experience.