24 more memorable photos from the ‘best ever’ Camp Dalfest in Glenarm

A record crowd was drawn to Camp Dalfest in the grounds of Glenarm Castle at the weekend.

The two-day festival of music and family-friendly entertainment featured a line-up of top stars including The Vamps, Sam Ryder, Blue and Sophie Ellis-Bextor and drew thousands of people to the coastal village.

Among those rocking up was the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Gerardien Mulvenna, who said: “I commend the organisers of Camp Dalfest for another hugely successful event. Thousands braved the ever-changing weather conditions to enjoy a fabulous weekend full of music and entertainment.”

In a statement, Mid and East Antrim Council added that a record crowd gathered over Saturday and Sunday at the venue.

Posting on social media afterwards, the delighted organisers of Camp Dalfest said: “Thank you to each and everyone of you for coming along this weekend and making this year’s festival the best ever.”

Here’s a further selection of photos to remind festival goers of their unique experience.

1 . Festival Memories Scouting for Girls light up the stage at Dalfest, on Sunday. Photo by: Paul Faith Photo: Paul Faith

2 . Festival Memories Scouting for Girls perform to thousands of people at Dalfest, on day two of the festival at Glenarm Castle Estate. Photo by: Paul Faith Photo: Paul Faith

3 . Festival Memories The crowd joining in with Scouting for Girls at Glenarm Castle Estate .Photo by: Paul Faith Photo: Paul Faith

4 . Festival Memories Scouting for Girls in full flow at Glenarm Castle Estate on day two of Dalfest. Photo by: Paul Faith Photo: Paul Faith