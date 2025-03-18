24 photos of St Patrick's Day parade in Ballycastle

Published 18th Mar 2025, 10:02 BST
There was a great turn out for Ballycastle’s St Patrick’s Day parade on Monday, March 17

Leading the parade was the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Cllr Ciaran McQuillan, along with the main man himself, St Patrick!

Here’s how they all got on...

Enjoying the St Patrick's Day parade in Ballycastle on March 17.

