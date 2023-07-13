Killyman District LOL No 1 celebrated a landmark year when it hosted the 2023 Twelfth demonstration in Dungannon.

The District’s warrant was issued in 1798 so this year marks 225 years of Orangeism in this part of Co Tyrone.

Seven Districts from the Mid Ulster / South Tyrone area – Killyman, Stewartstown, Cookstown, Coagh, Pomeroy, Castlecaulfield and Benburb – paraded with 64 lodges and 41 bands.

The demonstration is hosted by Killyman District in Dungannon every seven years, but because of the Covid pandemic it was last hosted in 2014.

1 . The Twelfth 2023 Leading the way during the Twelfth parade in Dungannon. Photo:

2 . The Twelfth 2023 Eye-catching headwear on show at the Dungannon Twelfth. Photo: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press

3 . The Twelfth 2023 Keeping in step during the Twelfth parade in Dungannon. Photo: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press

4 . The Twelfth 2023 Concentrating hard on the job in hand. Photo: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press