Reflecting on the Twelfth parade in Dungannon.

24 pictures as Dungannon Twelfth welcomes lodges and bands from Killyman, Stewartstown, Cookstown, Coagh, Pomeroy, Castlecaulfield and Benburb

Killyman District LOL No 1 celebrated a landmark year when it hosted the 2023 Twelfth demonstration in Dungannon.
By Valerie Martin
Published 13th Jul 2023, 14:53 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 14:54 BST

The District’s warrant was issued in 1798 so this year marks 225 years of Orangeism in this part of Co Tyrone.

Seven Districts from the Mid Ulster / South Tyrone area – Killyman, Stewartstown, Cookstown, Coagh, Pomeroy, Castlecaulfield and Benburb – paraded with 64 lodges and 41 bands.

The demonstration is hosted by Killyman District in Dungannon every seven years, but because of the Covid pandemic it was last hosted in 2014.

Leading the way during the Twelfth parade in Dungannon.

Leading the way during the Twelfth parade in Dungannon. Photo:

Eye-catching headwear on show at the Dungannon Twelfth.

Eye-catching headwear on show at the Dungannon Twelfth. Photo: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press

Keeping in step during the Twelfth parade in Dungannon.

Keeping in step during the Twelfth parade in Dungannon. Photo: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press

Concentrating hard on the job in hand.

Concentrating hard on the job in hand. Photo: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press

