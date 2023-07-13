24 pictures as Dungannon Twelfth welcomes lodges and bands from Killyman, Stewartstown, Cookstown, Coagh, Pomeroy, Castlecaulfield and Benburb
Killyman District LOL No 1 celebrated a landmark year when it hosted the 2023 Twelfth demonstration in Dungannon.
By Valerie Martin
Published 13th Jul 2023, 14:53 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 14:54 BST
The District’s warrant was issued in 1798 so this year marks 225 years of Orangeism in this part of Co Tyrone.
Seven Districts from the Mid Ulster / South Tyrone area – Killyman, Stewartstown, Cookstown, Coagh, Pomeroy, Castlecaulfield and Benburb – paraded with 64 lodges and 41 bands.
The demonstration is hosted by Killyman District in Dungannon every seven years, but because of the Covid pandemic it was last hosted in 2014.
