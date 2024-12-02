Hosted by Stuart Robinson, the event in The Square area of the town was filled with live entertainment, seasonal treats, and a line-up of performances by local groups and schools.

Adding to the excitement, Santa Claus himself made an appearance in a special sporty tracksuit designed by Callum Longstaff from Kilbride, the winner of the Christmas Sporty Santa Outfit competition. With this new look, Santa encouraged everyone to stay active and healthy during the festive season.

Check out these fab pictures from Saturday’s event.

Hopefully they help to get you into the festive spirit.

