25 brilliant photos as Christmas lights switched on in Ballyclare

By Russell Keers
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 17:44 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 17:58 BST
A large crowd turned out to attend Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Ballyclare Christmas lights switch-on event on November 30.

Hosted by Stuart Robinson, the event in The Square area of the town was filled with live entertainment, seasonal treats, and a line-up of performances by local groups and schools.

Adding to the excitement, Santa Claus himself made an appearance in a special sporty tracksuit designed by Callum Longstaff from Kilbride, the winner of the Christmas Sporty Santa Outfit competition. With this new look, Santa encouraged everyone to stay active and healthy during the festive season.

Check out these fab pictures from Saturday’s event.

Hopefully they help to get you into the festive spirit.

The Weatherup family get in the Christmas spirit.

1. Ballyclare switch on

The Weatherup family get in the Christmas spirit. Photo: Contributed

Emma and Kristina with dogs Buddy and Freddie.

2. Ballyclare switch on

Emma and Kristina with dogs Buddy and Freddie. Photo: Contributed

Jorgie leaps into the festive spirit.

3. Ballyclare switch on

Jorgie leaps into the festive spirit. Photo: Contributed

Stephen, Alana, Oscar and Alfie get ready for the Christmas light switch on.

4. Ballyclare switch on

Stephen, Alana, Oscar and Alfie get ready for the Christmas light switch on. Photo: Contributed

