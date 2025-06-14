25 colourful photos as the Royal Landing Festival draws the crowds in Carrickfergus to see King William III

By Valerie Martin
Published 14th Jun 2025, 19:08 BST
Crowds lining the streets of Carrickfergus were determined the poor weather wouldn’t spoil their day at the annual Royal Landing Festival.

Around 5,000 people took part – including 50 bands - in the event organised by Carrickfergus Historical Re-enactment Group to mark the arrival of King William on his way to the Battle of the Boyne in 1690.

Although the day was more suited to umbrellas than sunglasses, the pageant and parade drew many spectators from far and wide.

These photos show some of the colour and spectacle of the day.

King William waves to the crowds.

1. The Royal Landing

King William waves to the crowds. Photo: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker Press

Enjoying being part of the pagentry of the day.

2. The Royal Landing

Enjoying being part of the pagentry of the day. Photo: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker

The re-enactment of the landing of King William in Carrickfergus Harbour.

3. The Royal Landing

The re-enactment of the landing of King William in Carrickfergus Harbour. Photo: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker

The annual re-enactment of the landing of King William in Carrickfergus.

4. The Royal Landing

The annual re-enactment of the landing of King William in Carrickfergus. Photo: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Carrickfergus
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice