The Causeway Coast and Glens area is renowned all over the world for its beauty.
And some of our famous sons and daughters are also renowned far beyond the north coast – whether it’s in the world of sport, entertainment or music.
Here’s 25 famous people from the Causeway Coast and Glens area. Who else would you include?
1. Henry McCullough
Henry McCullough played guitar in Paul McCartney’s band Wings. McCullough played with the Grease Band with Joe Cocker at Woodstock - reputedly the only Irishman to appear at the iconic festival - and worked at various times with Marianne Faithfull and Donovan, and he also appeared on the original cast recording of Jesus Christ Superstar. McCullough also plated on the single of Live and Let Die - the theme tune to the James Bond film of the same name.
During his time with Wings, McCullough was one of the people whose voices are heard answering questions at the end of Pink Floyd’s song Money from the album The Dark Side of the Moon.
2. Joey Dunlop
William Joseph "Joey" Dunlop, O.B.E., M.B.E. (February 25th 1952 - July 2nd 2000), was a world champion motorcycle racer from Ballymoney, best known for road racing. His achievements include three hat-tricks at the Isle of Man TT races (1985, 1988 and 2000), where he won a record of 26 races in total. During Joey's career he won the Ulster Grand Prix 24 times and the North West 200 13 times. In 1986 Joey won a fifth consecutive TT Formula One world title. In 2005 he was voted the fifth greatest motorcycling icon ever by Motorcycle News.
Joey was awarded the M.B.E. in 1986 for his services to the sport, and in 1996 he was awarded the O.B.E. for his humanitarian work for children in Romanian orphanages. Joey Dunlop would often load up his race transporter and deliver clothing and food to the trouble spots of Bosnia and Romania. His humanitarian work was done without drawing attention to himself.
3. Michelle Fairley
Coleraine's Michelle Fairley established herself as a considerable stage actress in the 80s in London in 'Oleanna 'at the Royal Court, 'Dancing at Lughnasa' at the Old Vic, as Lady Macbeth with the West Yorkshire Playhouse and as Emilia, wife of the villainous Iago in the Donmar Warehouse's production of 'Othello', for which she was nominated for an Olivier award and on the strength of which she was offered the part of the fiercely matriarchal Lady Stark in 'Game of Thrones'. Following that character's demise she appeared in several American television series - '24', 'Suits' and 'The Lizzie Borden Chronicles ' - as well as playing the wife of Brendan Gleeson in the epic period film 'In the Heart of the Sea'. In 2015 she returned to Britain to appear in the play 'Splendour' in London and the television series 'Rebellion' chronicling the 1916 Easter Rising
4. Graeme McDowell
Portrush golfer Graeme McDowell MBE has a total of eleven tournament victories on the European Tour, and four on the PGA Tour, including one major championship, the 2010 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. In 2022, he joined LIV Golf.
McDowell has also represented Ireland at the World Cup and he has been a member of the European Ryder Cup team on four occasions. He has appeared in the top 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking, with a highest ranking position of 4th (January to March 2011).
