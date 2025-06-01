25 fantastic photos as Almac fun run and walk at Craigavon Lakes raises funds for Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice

By Valerie Martin
Published 1st Jun 2025, 06:00 BST
More than 1,200 people signed up to take part in the Almac fun run and walk at Craigavon Lakes on Saturday.

The event – which took place over 5K and 10K routes around the lakes – raised vital funds for the Northern Ireland Children's Hospice.

This was the fourth time the Craigavon-based Almac Group organised the fun run and once again it proved to be a great event for seasoned runners and novices alike.

Photographer MP Doran captured some of the highlights of the day.

Father and daughter, Dessie Fanthorpe and Laura McCarron getting ready for Almac fun run and walk for the Northern Ireland Children's Hospice.

1. Almac fun run

Father and daughter, Dessie Fanthorpe and Laura McCarron getting ready for Almac fun run and walk for the Northern Ireland Children's Hospice. Photo: MP Doran

A runner waves to supporters near the finish of Almac’s charity fun run for the Northern Ireland Children's Hospice on Saturday.

2. Almac fun run

A runner waves to supporters near the finish of Almac’s charity fun run for the Northern Ireland Children's Hospice on Saturday. Photo: MP Doran

From left: Ruth Hollywood, Janet Campbell, David Hollywood and Sharon Ramsden at Almac’s fun run at Craigavon Lakes.

3. Almac fun run

From left: Ruth Hollywood, Janet Campbell, David Hollywood and Sharon Ramsden at Almac’s fun run at Craigavon Lakes. Photo: MP Doran

Big smiles from the winners of the Almac 10K run in aid of the Northern Ireland Children's Hospice. In third place was Edward Kearney works at Almac and runs for NBH AC; in second place was David McCoy from Armagh and in first place was Conor Grimes of St Peter’s AC, Lurgan.

4. Almac fun run

Big smiles from the winners of the Almac 10K run in aid of the Northern Ireland Children's Hospice. In third place was Edward Kearney works at Almac and runs for NBH AC; in second place was David McCoy from Armagh and in first place was Conor Grimes of St Peter’s AC, Lurgan. Photo: MP Doran

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Almac
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice