25 fantastic photos as Almac fun run and walk at Craigavon Lakes raises funds for Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice

The event – which took place over 5K and 10K routes around the lakes – raised vital funds for the Northern Ireland Children's Hospice.
This was the fourth time the Craigavon-based Almac Group organised the fun run and once again it proved to be a great event for seasoned runners and novices alike.
Photographer MP Doran captured some of the highlights of the day.
Father and daughter, Dessie Fanthorpe and Laura McCarron getting ready for Almac fun run and walk for the Northern Ireland Children's Hospice. Photo: MP Doran
A runner waves to supporters near the finish of Almac’s charity fun run for the Northern Ireland Children's Hospice on Saturday. Photo: MP Doran
From left: Ruth Hollywood, Janet Campbell, David Hollywood and Sharon Ramsden at Almac’s fun run at Craigavon Lakes. Photo: MP Doran
Big smiles from the winners of the Almac 10K run in aid of the Northern Ireland Children's Hospice. In third place was Edward Kearney works at Almac and runs for NBH AC; in second place was David McCoy from Armagh and in first place was Conor Grimes of St Peter’s AC, Lurgan. Photo: MP Doran