25 fantastic pictures as runners - and the sun - come out in force for Lurgan Park Fun Run

The 5K and 10K races were enjoyed in fine weather, after the runners joined in a fun warm-up session with music.

The organisers thanked all those who played their part in making the event – now in its 11th year – such a success.

“We have been organising this event since 2014, but today definitely tops them all. Great weather, atmosphere and a photo finish in the 10k! What an incredible amount going to the Hospice again,” a spokesperson said.

Photographer Tony Hendron caught up with some of those who joined in the fun.

1 . Lurgan Park Fun Run Pictured before the annual Lurgan Park Fun Run is Donogh McLaverty with his son Sheelain (7) who has completed 100 Junior Park Runs. LM10-200. Photo: TONY HENDRON

2 . Lurgan Park Fun Run Pictured before Sunday's Lurgan Park Fun Run are from left, Brian Mallon, Andrew McArdle, Niall Devlin and Stephen Hughes. LM10-203. Photo: TONY HENDRON

3 . Lurgan Park Fun Run Posing happily at the Lurgan Park Fun Run in aid of the Southern area Hospice are Sarah McFall and son, Henry. LM10-201. Photo: TONY HENDRON