25 fantastic pictures as runners - and the sun - come out in force for Lurgan Park Fun Run

By Valerie Martin
Published 11th Mar 2025, 13:34 BST
Nearly 600 runners took part in the annual Lurgan Park Fun Run on Sunday, raising the fantastic sum of £11,750 for the Southern Area Hospice.

The 5K and 10K races were enjoyed in fine weather, after the runners joined in a fun warm-up session with music.

The organisers thanked all those who played their part in making the event – now in its 11th year – such a success.

“We have been organising this event since 2014, but today definitely tops them all. Great weather, atmosphere and a photo finish in the 10k! What an incredible amount going to the Hospice again,” a spokesperson said.

Photographer Tony Hendron caught up with some of those who joined in the fun.

Pictured before the annual Lurgan Park Fun Run is Donogh McLaverty with his son Sheelain (7) who has completed 100 Junior Park Runs. LM10-200.

Pictured before Sunday's Lurgan Park Fun Run are from left, Brian Mallon, Andrew McArdle, Niall Devlin and Stephen Hughes. LM10-203.

Posing happily at the Lurgan Park Fun Run in aid of the Southern area Hospice are Sarah McFall and son, Henry. LM10-201.

Runners and supporters pictured before the Lurgan Park Fun Run on Sunday morning. Included are from left, Abby Kerr, Alan Campbell, Rachael Harbinson, Farrah Harbinson (9 months) Lois Kelly and Jonny Harbinson. LM10-204.

