Enjoying the Coronation Tea Party in the Seagoe Hotel are, from left, Ella Cunningham, Kirsty Rea, Pamela Cunningham and Sandra Rea. PT17-283.Enjoying the Coronation Tea Party in the Seagoe Hotel are, from left, Ella Cunningham, Kirsty Rea, Pamela Cunningham and Sandra Rea. PT17-283.
Enjoying the Coronation Tea Party in the Seagoe Hotel are, from left, Ella Cunningham, Kirsty Rea, Pamela Cunningham and Sandra Rea. PT17-283.

25 feel-good photos from the mayoral team’s Coronation Tea Party in Portadown

Around 400 people attended the Lord Mayor and Deputy Lord Mayor’s Coronation Tea Party at the Seagoe Hotel in Portadown – and helped to raise over £2,000 for charity.

By The Newsroom
Published 4th May 2023, 20:02 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 20:20 BST

The special celebration ahead of the coronation of King Charles III and the Queen Consort Camilla on Saturday (May 6) saw young and old enjoy afternoon tea and sing along to feel-good tunes from live performers Alan Crawford and Clara Wilson.

Joint hosts, the Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Paul Greenfield and the Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Tim McClelland, said: “It was our absolute pleasure and honour to host yesterday’s (Wednesday’s) Coronation Tea Party and to see so many people join in the celebrations for this once-in-a-lifetime historic event.

"We are especially grateful for everyone’s kind donations to this year’s Lord Mayor charities, B Positive and Southern Area Hospice; your generosity never goes unnoticed and will go a long way in helping support and sustain the amazing work these local organisations do.”

Here are 25 images from photographer Tony Hendron’s visit to the event.

All smiles at the Coronation Tea at the Seagoe Hotel on Wednesday. PT17-278.

1. Coronation Tea

All smiles at the Coronation Tea at the Seagoe Hotel on Wednesday. PT17-278. Photo: TONY-HENDRON

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Paul Greenfield with guests at the Coronation tea Party . PT17-294.

2. Coronation Tea

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Paul Greenfield with guests at the Coronation tea Party . PT17-294. Photo: TONY-HENDRON

Councillor Mark Baxter and the Lord Mayor of ABC Council, Councillor Paul Greenfield, with family and friends at the Coronation tea Party. PT17-295.

3. Coronation Tea

Councillor Mark Baxter and the Lord Mayor of ABC Council, Councillor Paul Greenfield, with family and friends at the Coronation tea Party. PT17-295. Photo: TONY-HENDRON

The Mayor of ABC Council, Councillor Paul Greenfield and the Deputy Mayor, Councillor Tim McClelland, with their wives, Fiona Greenfield, left, and Karen McClelland at the Coronation Tea Party on Wednesday.PT17-293.

4. Coronation Tea

The Mayor of ABC Council, Councillor Paul Greenfield and the Deputy Mayor, Councillor Tim McClelland, with their wives, Fiona Greenfield, left, and Karen McClelland at the Coronation Tea Party on Wednesday.PT17-293. Photo: TONY-HENDRON

