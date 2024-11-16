A big crowd turned out on Friday evening as Santa, Mrs Claus, and their lively elves arrived in their dazzling red bus for this year’s switch-on.
With music, fun and lots of seasonal entertainment, it was a spectacular start to the festive season as people of all ages gathered to enjoy the atmosphere.
Photographer Tony Hendron took these fabulous pictures of a cracker night’s fun.
1. All smiles
All smiles at the Portadown Christmas lights switch on from, Kady Delaney (10), Grace Wells (7) andLucy Best (9). PT48-214. Photo: TONY HENDRON
2. The big moment
Mrs Claus, Santa and Lord Mayor of ABC Council, Councillor Sarah Duffy switch on the Christmas lights in Portadown on Friday night. PT48-217. Photo: TONY HENDRON
3. Stealing the show
The Grinch showed up to try and spoil the fun at the Portadown Christmas lights switch on. PT48-216. Photo: TONY HENDRON
4. Smiles all round
