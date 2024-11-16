25 festive photos as Portadown lights up for Christmas with help from Santa and Mrs Claus

By Valerie Martin
Published 16th Nov 2024, 14:53 GMT
The Christmas season has officially started in Portadown!

A big crowd turned out on Friday evening as Santa, Mrs Claus, and their lively elves arrived in their dazzling red bus for this year’s switch-on.

With music, fun and lots of seasonal entertainment, it was a spectacular start to the festive season as people of all ages gathered to enjoy the atmosphere.

Photographer Tony Hendron took these fabulous pictures of a cracker night’s fun.

All smiles at the Portadown Christmas lights switch on from, Kady Delaney (10), Grace Wells (7) andLucy Best (9). PT48-214.

1. All smiles

All smiles at the Portadown Christmas lights switch on from, Kady Delaney (10), Grace Wells (7) andLucy Best (9). PT48-214. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Mrs Claus, Santa and Lord Mayor of ABC Council, Councillor Sarah Duffy switch on the Christmas lights in Portadown on Friday night. PT48-217.

2. The big moment

Mrs Claus, Santa and Lord Mayor of ABC Council, Councillor Sarah Duffy switch on the Christmas lights in Portadown on Friday night. PT48-217. Photo: TONY HENDRON

The Grinch showed up to try and spoil the fun at the Portadown Christmas lights switch on. PT48-216.

3. Stealing the show

The Grinch showed up to try and spoil the fun at the Portadown Christmas lights switch on. PT48-216. Photo: TONY HENDRON

All smiles at the Portadown Christmas lights switch on from, Kady Delaney (10), Grace Wells (7) andLucy Best (9). PT48-214.

4. Smiles all round

All smiles at the Portadown Christmas lights switch on from, Kady Delaney (10), Grace Wells (7) andLucy Best (9). PT48-214. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Portadown
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice