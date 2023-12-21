Register
25 fun photos of Christmas celebrations in Carrickfergus and Whitehead 2007

It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas and as the Carrick Times archive shows seasonal celebrations were in full swing in Carrickfergus and Whitehead in December 2007 too.
By The Newsroom
Published 21st Dec 2023, 18:03 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 18:03 GMT

Festive parties were being held by Norsun at Sunnylands Community Centre, by Windsor Residents Association at Whitehead Rangers Club and at Whitehead Golf Club; Whitehead Community Association was hosting a fair; the Christmas story was being told at Rainbow Playgroup and Woodlawn Primary School, while Woodburn Primary School choir was taking part in a Christmas service at Holy Trinity Church.

Here are 25 photos from back then to add to your holiday joy.

Jake Hall and Josh Miller played Santa and his helper during Rainbow Playgroup's Christmas Play in 2007.

Jake Hall and Josh Miller played Santa and his helper during Rainbow Playgroup's Christmas Play in 2007. Photo: Tim Cully

Sheila Marcus, Peggy Girvin and Vera Girvin attended Windsor Residents Association's 2007 Christmas dinner in Glasgow Rangers Club.

Sheila Marcus, Peggy Girvin and Vera Girvin attended Windsor Residents Association's 2007 Christmas dinner in Glasgow Rangers Club. Photo: Tim Cully

Angels, Christmas Pudding and Whoops a Daisy Angel at Rainbow's 2007 festive production.

Angels, Christmas Pudding and Whoops a Daisy Angel at Rainbow's 2007 festive production. Photo: Tim Cully

Sadie Robinson and Gwen Hill are pictured at the Windsor Residents Association's 2007 Christmas dinner.

Sadie Robinson and Gwen Hill are pictured at the Windsor Residents Association's 2007 Christmas dinner. Photo: Tim Cully

