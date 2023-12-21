25 fun photos of Christmas celebrations in Carrickfergus and Whitehead 2007
It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas and as the Carrick Times archive shows seasonal celebrations were in full swing in Carrickfergus and Whitehead in December 2007 too.
By The Newsroom
Published 21st Dec 2023, 18:03 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 18:03 GMT
Festive parties were being held by Norsun at Sunnylands Community Centre, by Windsor Residents Association at Whitehead Rangers Club and at Whitehead Golf Club; Whitehead Community Association was hosting a fair; the Christmas story was being told at Rainbow Playgroup and Woodlawn Primary School, while Woodburn Primary School choir was taking part in a Christmas service at Holy Trinity Church.
Here are 25 photos from back then to add to your holiday joy.
