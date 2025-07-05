25 great photos from Birches Vintage and Classic Car Club's annual rally in Portadown

By Valerie Martin
Published 5th Jul 2025, 19:40 BST
A great day out was enjoyed by those who went along to the Birches Vintage and Classic Car Club’s annual rally, held near Portadown on Saturday.

With activities including a visit from the ‘Vikings’ complete with their longship, country music, children’s fun, a helicopter and a great variety of vintage and classic vehicles, the event really did have something for everyone.

Photographer MP Doran went along to capture some of the atmosphere of the day.

Norman Cooke is happy to be at the rally in his 1967 Morris Minor.

A Confederate Lt General (John Tate) is on parade with his Colt pistol, and unusually for an officer, a musket with bayonet fixed.

Pictured at the Birches Vintage Car Club annual rally.

Old timer still trucking after all these years.

