25 magical pictures as Portadown Music Festival 2025 draws to a close with awards and gala concert

By Valerie Martin
Published 11th Apr 2025, 16:30 BST
Portadown Town Hall was packed for the final night gala concert and overall awards presentation.

Members of the audience were entertained by top performing competitors from various sections of the festival.

The concert was followed by the presentation of overall awards, including the Junior Vocal Solo Championship and the Supreme Vocal Solo award.

It was also a poignant occasion for Music Festival secretary Joy Gillespie, who stepped down from the post after 15 years. She made a heartfelt speech thanking everyone for their support throughout the years and introduced her successor, Emma Donnelly, who will oversee the festival from 2026.

Festival Association Chair, Diane Kane, thanked Joy and presented her with flowers to the sound of loud applause from the audience.

Tony Hendron took these great photos on the night as the curtain came down on another successful festival.

Wednesday night wasn't just the Portadown Music Festival Final Night, it was also the final night for Music Secretary, Joy Gillespie, right, who stepped down from the position after 15 years in the post. Joy was presented with flowers by Festival Association Chair, Diane Kane. PT14-291.

1. Gala concert

Wednesday night wasn't just the Portadown Music Festival Final Night, it was also the final night for Music Secretary, Joy Gillespie, right, who stepped down from the position after 15 years in the post. Joy was presented with flowers by Festival Association Chair, Diane Kane. PT14-291. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Ruth Abraham pictured with her trophies including the Supreme Vocal Solo Championship. PT14-290.

2. Gala concert

Ruth Abraham pictured with her trophies including the Supreme Vocal Solo Championship. PT14-290. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Cassia Moore poses happily with her trophies including the award for Musician Of The Year. PT14-289.

3. Gala concert

Cassia Moore poses happily with her trophies including the award for Musician Of The Year. PT14-289. Photo: TONY HENDRON

The main prizewinners at the Portadown Music Festival final night pictured with the paltform party. PT14-288.

4. Gala concert

The main prizewinners at the Portadown Music Festival final night pictured with the paltform party. PT14-288. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice