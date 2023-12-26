25 of the best pictures as crowds turn out for the Boxing Day races at Down Royal

There was a big turnout for the annual Boxing Day races at Down Royal.
As well as some excellent racing, the day also provided the opportunity for some head-turning fashion, despite the winter chill.
Here are some of those who enjoyed the festive event.
Niall Mallon, Jenny Donnelly, Shellee Bowman, and Stephen Davison at Down Royal. Photo: Philip Magowan / Press Eye
Courtney Swindell and Jenna Boyle pictured at Down Royal. Photo: Philip Magowan / Press Eye
Alli Chambers, Jasmine Chambers, Lauren Houston, and Tara Gould pictured at Down Royal. Photo: Philip Magowan / Press Eye
Judith McBride with Sophie and Heather Elliott at Down Royal. Photo: Philip Magowan / Press Eye