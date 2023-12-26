Register
25 of the best pictures as crowds turn out for the Boxing Day races at Down Royal

There was a big turnout for the annual Boxing Day races at Down Royal.
By Valerie Martin
Published 26th Dec 2023, 19:06 GMT

As well as some excellent racing, the day also provided the opportunity for some head-turning fashion, despite the winter chill.

Here are some of those who enjoyed the festive event.

Niall Mallon, Jenny Donnelly, Shellee Bowman, and Stephen Davison at Down Royal.

1. Boxing Day Races at Down Royal

Niall Mallon, Jenny Donnelly, Shellee Bowman, and Stephen Davison at Down Royal. Photo: Philip Magowan / Press Eye

Courtney Swindell and Jenna Boyle pictured at Down Royal.

2. Boxing Day Races at Down Royal

Courtney Swindell and Jenna Boyle pictured at Down Royal. Photo: Philip Magowan / Press Eye

Alli Chambers, Jasmine Chambers, Lauren Houston, and Tara Gould pictured at Down Royal.

3. Boxing Day Races at Down Royal

Alli Chambers, Jasmine Chambers, Lauren Houston, and Tara Gould pictured at Down Royal. Photo: Philip Magowan / Press Eye

Judith McBride with Sophie and Heather Elliott at Down Royal.

4. Boxing Day Races at Down Royal

Judith McBride with Sophie and Heather Elliott at Down Royal. Photo: Philip Magowan / Press Eye

