25 of the best pictures from the Ulster Day parade in Tandragee

By Valerie Martin
Published 28th Sep 2025, 11:03 BST
There was a good turnout for Saturday afternoon’s Ulster Day parade in Tandragee, hosted by Moyrourkan True Blues LOL 305.

Schomberg Fife and Drum Band led the parade, which set off from Tandragee Free Presbyterian Church.

Members of the loyal orders, along with junior members, joined with a number of bands to step out along the route.

The Tandragee parade was one of several held in Northern Ireland on Saturday to mark Ulster Day – September 28, 1912 – when almost 500,000 people signed the Ulster Covenant.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along on Saturday to capture the atmosphere of the parade.

Jordan Matchett of Parkmount LOL 125 and son Kai (6) of Parkmount LOL 150. PT39-211.

Photo: TONY HENDRON

Members of Moyrourkan LOL 305 and JLOL 144 pictured before Saturday's parade in Tandragee. PT39-210.

Photo: TONY HENDRON

Looking the part at the Ulster Day parade are Schomberg Flute and Drum Band standard bearers, Annalise Clark, left, and Darcy Napier. PT39-212.

Photo: TONY HENDRON

Spectators along the route. PT39-215.

Photo: TONY HENDRON

Related topics:UlsterNorthern Ireland
