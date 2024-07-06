25 photos as crowds come out for Lurgan Mini 12th

By Valerie Martin
Published 6th Jul 2024, 20:38 BST
There was a big turnout for the annual Mini 12th parade on Friday evening despite the poor weather.

Hosted by Lurgan District Loyal Orange Lodge No.6, the parade set off from Brownlow House before making its way round the town and stopping at the war memorial for a wreath-laying ceremony.

Scott White and daughters Elodie (7) and Ebony (5) pictured before taking part in the Lurgan Mini 12th on Friday evening. LM27-204.

The head of the Lurgan Mini 12th makes its way through the town centre on Friday evening. LM27-211.

Getting wet but looking happy at the Lurgan Mini 12th are from left, Henry Stevenson, Matthew Girvan and George Stevenson. LM27-206.

Ready for the road...Paul Stringer and daughter Molly pictured at Brownlow House before the Lurgan Mini 12th. LM27-205.

