Hosted by Lurgan District Loyal Orange Lodge No.6, the parade set off from Brownlow House before making its way round the town and stopping at the war memorial for a wreath-laying ceremony.
1. Lurgan Mini 12th
Scott White and daughters Elodie (7) and Ebony (5) pictured before taking part in the Lurgan Mini 12th on Friday evening. LM27-204.Photo: Tony Hendron
2. Lurgan Mini 12th
The head of the Lurgan Mini 12th makes its way through the town centre on Friday evening. LM27-211.Photo: Tony Hendron
3. Lurgan Mini 12th
Getting wet but looking happy at the Lurgan Mini 12th are from left, Henry Stevenson, Matthew Girvan and George Stevenson. LM27-206.Photo: Tony Hendron
4. Lurgan Mini 12th
Ready for the road...Paul Stringer and daughter Molly pictured at Brownlow House before the Lurgan Mini 12th. LM27-205.Photo: Tony Hendron