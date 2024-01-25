25 pictures as Portadown College opens its doors to prospective pupils

Following a welcome and address from the principal, Miss Gillian Gibb, visitors had the opportunity to meet staff and students in all the subject areas.

The event seeks to assist students in their transition to GCSE pathways at Key Stage 4, and Year 12 students considering entry into the sixth form at Portadown College in September 2024.

The college delivers 27 GCSE courses and 27 A-Level courses in a wide range of general and applied subjects which enable students to acquire the relevant qualifications for their career pathway.

Student experiences beyond the classroom were also on show and students were able to learn of the wide range of sporting and extra-curricular activities available.

Sixth form students benefit from a wide range of enrichment activities on Wednesday afternoons as part of the PC Connect programme, ranging from voluntary work and sign language classes and watersports at the South Lakes Leisure Centre.

Any parent / carer who was unable to attend the open night and would like to find out more about PortadownCollege for entry into Year 11 (GCSE) or Year 13 (AS-A-Level) should contact the office on (028) 3833 2439.

1 . Open night A warm welcome from Portadown College principal, Miss Gillian Gibb. Photo: Tony Hendron

2 . Open night Portadown College students give a warm welcome to visitors during the open night. Photo: Tony Hendron

3 . Open night Visitors learn about life at Portadown College during the open night. Photo: Tony Hendron