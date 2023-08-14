Register
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Smiles all round at Cairncastle Ulster-Scots Cultural Group's Bluegrass, Country & Folk Cross Community Festival.Smiles all round at Cairncastle Ulster-Scots Cultural Group's Bluegrass, Country & Folk Cross Community Festival.
Smiles all round at Cairncastle Ulster-Scots Cultural Group's Bluegrass, Country & Folk Cross Community Festival.

25 pictures from the toe-tapping Cairncastle Ulster Scots Country & Folk Cross-Community Festival at Ballygally

The Cairncastle Ulster-Scots Cultural Group's Bluegrass, Country & Folk Cross Community Festival was a bit hit with locals and visitors alike who enjoyed a three-day feast of music and culture.
By Valerie Martin
Published 14th Aug 2023, 16:46 BST

Here are some of those who joined in the activities at the Halfway House Hotel, Ballygally.

Enjoying the Cairncastle Ulster-Scots Cultural Group's Bluegrass, Country & Folk Cross Community Festival.

1. Cairncastle Festival

Enjoying the Cairncastle Ulster-Scots Cultural Group's Bluegrass, Country & Folk Cross Community Festival. Photo: Billy McCombe

Enjoying the Cairncastle Ulster-Scots Cultural Group's Bluegrass, Country & Folk Cross Community Festival.

2. Cairncastle Festival

Enjoying the Cairncastle Ulster-Scots Cultural Group's Bluegrass, Country & Folk Cross Community Festival. Photo: Billy McCombe

At the Cairncastle Ulster-Scots Cultural Group's Bluegrass, Country & Folk Cross Community Festival held in the Halfway House Hotel.

3. Cairncastle Festival

At the Cairncastle Ulster-Scots Cultural Group's Bluegrass, Country & Folk Cross Community Festival held in the Halfway House Hotel. Photo: Billy McCombe

At the Cairncastle Ulster-Scots Cultural Group's Bluegrass, Country & Folk Cross Community Festival held in the Halfway House Hotel.

4. Cairncastle Festival

At the Cairncastle Ulster-Scots Cultural Group's Bluegrass, Country & Folk Cross Community Festival held in the Halfway House Hotel. Photo: Billy McCombe

Next Page
Page 1 of 6