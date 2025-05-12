Organised by Mid Ulster District Council, the vibrant two-day event enjoyed fine weather with blue skies and warm temperatures.
The event formed part of Market Place Europe’s Spring tour with more than 50 traders from across Europe including Holland, France, Italy, Spain, and Germany plus talented local vendors offering a true taste of Mid Ulster.
From buttery croissants to sizzling Bratwurst sausages, the streets were filled with the mouth-watering aromas of international cuisine. It wasn’t just about the food, however, as live music performances brought a real carnival atmosphere to the town.
