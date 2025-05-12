25 sun-soaked photos as Cookstown Continental Market draws the crowds

By Valerie Martin
Published 12th May 2025, 16:01 BST
Updated 12th May 2025, 17:33 BST
Thousands of visitors turned out for the return of the popular Cookstown Continental Market at the weekend.

Organised by Mid Ulster District Council, the vibrant two-day event enjoyed fine weather with blue skies and warm temperatures.

The event formed part of Market Place Europe’s Spring tour with more than 50 traders from across Europe including Holland, France, Italy, Spain, and Germany plus talented local vendors offering a true taste of Mid Ulster.

From buttery croissants to sizzling Bratwurst sausages, the streets were filled with the mouth-watering aromas of international cuisine. It wasn’t just about the food, however, as live music performances brought a real carnival atmosphere to the town.

All smiles at the Cookstown Continental Market.

1. Cookstown Continental Market

All smiles at the Cookstown Continental Market. Photo: Mid Ulster District Council

Global flavours served up at the Cookstown Continental Market.

2. Cookstown Continental Market

Global flavours served up at the Cookstown Continental Market. Photo: Mid Ulster District Council

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Eugene McConnell enjoying the Cookstown Continental Market.

3. Cookstown Continental Market

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Eugene McConnell enjoying the Cookstown Continental Market. Photo: Mid Ulster District Council

Performers delight crowds at the bustling Cookstown Continental Market.

4. Cookstown Continental Market

Performers delight crowds at the bustling Cookstown Continental Market. Photo: Mid Ulster District Council

