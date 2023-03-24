25-year-old man is charged with murder of Alesia Nazarova in Portadown

Police investigating the murder of Alesia Nazarova, who died following a house fire in Portadown, have charged a 25-year-old man.

He is facing charges of murder, attempted murder, arson with intent to endanger life and theft.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed: “ He is due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates Court on Saturday, March 25. As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Wilson said: "Police received a report of a house fire in the Church Street area of the town in the early hours of Tuesday, March 21.

"Emergency services attended. Sadly, Alesia, who was 37 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"A second female occupant was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

"Our investigation continues, and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who witnessed anything untoward, to please get in touch. Likewise, if you have captured dash cam footage, please contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 92 of 21/03/23.”

Police conduct searches in Portadown relation to the murder of Alesia Nazarova. Picture: Jonathan Porter / PressEye