26 dazzling pictures of star performances at Portadown Music Festival

By Valerie Martin
Published 5th Apr 2025, 17:56 BST
A packed Town Hall audience was treated to two outstanding performances in the Musical Theatre section of Portadown Music Festival on Friday evening.

The O’Hagan School of Performing Arts and the Shelley Lowry School both delivered exceptional performances with their excerpts from Mary Poppins and Newsies musicals.

Both schools wowed the audience with slick and professional and song and dance that wouldn’t have been out of place on a West End stage.

Adjudicator, Jonathan Rea had a difficult in determining a winner and indeed, awarded marks in the 90s such was the standard of each performance.

However, there had to be a winner and it turned out to be the Shelley Lowry School with Newsies, gaining 92 marks. The O’Hagan School came in a close second with 90 marks.

Photographer Tony Hendron was there to capture these moments from a thrilling evening.

The Shelley Lowry School performance of excerpts from the muscal, 'Newsies' at the Portadown Music Festival in the Musical Theatre section. PT14-213

1. Portadown Music Festival

The Shelley Lowry School performance of excerpts from the muscal, 'Newsies' at the Portadown Music Festival in the Musical Theatre section. PT14-213 Photo: TONY HENDRON

The Shelley Lowry School performance of excerpts from the muscal, 'Newsies' at the Portadown Music Festival in the Musical Theatre section. PT14-214

2. Portadown Music Festival

The Shelley Lowry School performance of excerpts from the muscal, 'Newsies' at the Portadown Music Festival in the Musical Theatre section. PT14-214 Photo: TONY HENDRON

The Shelley Lowry School performance of excerpts from the muscal, 'Newsies' at the Portadown Music Festival in the Musical Theatre section. PT14-215

3. Portadown Music Festival

The Shelley Lowry School performance of excerpts from the muscal, 'Newsies' at the Portadown Music Festival in the Musical Theatre section. PT14-215 Photo: TONY HENDRON

The Shelley Lowry School performance of excerpts from the muscal, 'Newsies' at the Portadown Music Festival in the Musical Theatre section. PT14-216

4. Portadown Music Festival

The Shelley Lowry School performance of excerpts from the muscal, 'Newsies' at the Portadown Music Festival in the Musical Theatre section. PT14-216 Photo: TONY HENDRON

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Town HallJonathan ReaWest End
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice