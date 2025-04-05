The O’Hagan School of Performing Arts and the Shelley Lowry School both delivered exceptional performances with their excerpts from Mary Poppins and Newsies musicals.

Both schools wowed the audience with slick and professional and song and dance that wouldn’t have been out of place on a West End stage.

Adjudicator, Jonathan Rea had a difficult in determining a winner and indeed, awarded marks in the 90s such was the standard of each performance.

However, there had to be a winner and it turned out to be the Shelley Lowry School with Newsies, gaining 92 marks. The O’Hagan School came in a close second with 90 marks.

Photographer Tony Hendron was there to capture these moments from a thrilling evening.

