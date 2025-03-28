Team North colleagues got in to the spirit of things by putting on their flower power jumpsuits and tie-dye shirts, with guests enjoying nostalgic themed refreshments made especially for the occasion by the centre’s catering staff.

For service users, it was a day to remember as they joined in the fun on the dance floor where there was no shortage of classic tunes.

The celebrations also featured a photograph display of staff and service users through the years, giving everyone an opportunity to look back on the centre’s lasting impact.

Reflecting on the huge effort made by everyone involved, Manager Debbie Gillespie said: “I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank all the service users and staff who have contributed to making Gloucester Park what it is today.

“Over the years their dedication, support and shared experiences have shaped the centre into a place of warmth, care and community. As we celebrate 50 years, we recognise that it is the people, both past and present, who have made the journey special.

“We look forward to continuing this legacy and ensuring that Gloucester Park remains an enriching space for many years to come.”

The celebrations at Gloucester Park Day Centre were supported through the Northern Trust’s Charitable Trust Funds, which are used to deliver a wide range of activities, resources and equipment to enhance the experiences of patients, residents and clients and which otherwise would not be possible.

Donations come from individuals, community groups, families, service users, sports clubs, schools and businesses, varying from £10 to thousands of pounds.

If you would like to make a donation to the Northern Trust’s Charitable Trust Funds please email [email protected] or ring 028 2563 5333.

Along with fab photos provided by the Northern Health and Social Care Trust, we’ve had a look in the archives and found some great snaps from events at Gloucester Park Day Centre through the years – can you spot anyone you know?

1 . 50th anniversary Fun on the dance floor during Gloucester Park’s 50th anniversary celebrations. Photo: NHSCT

2 . 50th anniversary Gloucester Park celebrated its 50th anniversary with a series of themed parties for service users. Photo: NHSCT

3 . 50th anniversary Catering staff from Gloucester Park who joined in the celebrations by providing nostalgic themed refreshments. Photo: NHSCT