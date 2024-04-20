26 fantastic photos from final night of Portadown Music Festival

Portadown Music Festival ended on a high note in the Town Hall on Wednesday (April 17) .
By The Newsroom
Published 20th Apr 2024, 21:39 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2024, 21:47 BST

The packed venue was entertained by prize winners from the eight-day long festival. There were two overall competitions on the night for Junior and Senior Vocal Solo.

Light refreshments were served afterwards at the event which was attended by ABC Council Mayor, Alderman Margaret Tinsley.

Photographer Tony Hendron captured the spirit of the occasion with these fine photos.

Kate Lavery competing in the Junior Vocal Championship on the final night of Portadown Music Festival. PT16-211.

1. Festival Finale

Kate Lavery competing in the Junior Vocal Championship on the final night of Portadown Music Festival. PT16-211. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Clare Keely pictured with the trophies she won on the final night of Portadown Music Festival including the Junior Vocal Solo Championship. PT16-224.

2. Festival Finale

Clare Keely pictured with the trophies she won on the final night of Portadown Music Festival including the Junior Vocal Solo Championship. PT16-224. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Eoin Sands had the audience in stitches with his performance of 'Sing But Don't Tell' in the Senior Vocal Solo Championship at the final night of Portadown Music Festival. PT16-215.

3. Festival Finale

Eoin Sands had the audience in stitches with his performance of 'Sing But Don't Tell' in the Senior Vocal Solo Championship at the final night of Portadown Music Festival. PT16-215. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Entertaining the audience at the final night of Portadown Music Festival was Ross Cunningham. PT16-209.

4. Festival Finale

Entertaining the audience at the final night of Portadown Music Festival was Ross Cunningham. PT16-209. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Town Hall