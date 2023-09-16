Register
BREAKING
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
American XL bullies 'to be banned by end of the year'
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Sitting pretty on a vintage tractor at Country Comes To Town on Saturday are Ronnie and Rosie McCann. PT38-219.Sitting pretty on a vintage tractor at Country Comes To Town on Saturday are Ronnie and Rosie McCann. PT38-219.
Sitting pretty on a vintage tractor at Country Comes To Town on Saturday are Ronnie and Rosie McCann. PT38-219.

26 fun-filled photos from the Country Comes to Town extravaganza in Portadown

A fabulous programme of live music and fun-filled activities was served up at the Country Comes to Town extravaganza in Portadown.
By The Newsroom
Published 16th Sep 2023, 18:36 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2023, 18:40 BST

The annual event, sponsored by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, brings upwards of 25,000 people into Portadown.

Here’s a selection of photos from festival, which has been a popular date in the Portadown area calendar for more than 25 years.

Ezra Walker (1) looks excited to be having a donkey ride at Country Comes To Town with mum, Bethany and aunt, Rachel Irwin. PT38-216.

1. Vintage Fun

Ezra Walker (1) looks excited to be having a donkey ride at Country Comes To Town with mum, Bethany and aunt, Rachel Irwin. PT38-216. Photo: Tony Hendron

Sophia Stewart (2) enjoying playing on a vintage tractor at Country Comes To Town watched by mum, Lynn. PT38-218.

2. Vintage Fun

Sophia Stewart (2) enjoying playing on a vintage tractor at Country Comes To Town watched by mum, Lynn. PT38-218. Photo: Tony Hendron

Charlotte Lewsley of Glitter and Gore finishes off another face painting masterpiece on Elana Oliver (6) at Country Comes To Town. PT38-225.

3. Vintage Fun

Charlotte Lewsley of Glitter and Gore finishes off another face painting masterpiece on Elana Oliver (6) at Country Comes To Town. PT38-225. Photo: Tony Hendron

Portadown Credit Union staff Gemma Curran, left, and Sabrina Hagan pictured at their stand at Country Comes To Town on Saturday. PT38-226.

4. Vintage Fun

Portadown Credit Union staff Gemma Curran, left, and Sabrina Hagan pictured at their stand at Country Comes To Town on Saturday. PT38-226. Photo: Tony Hendron

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:PortadownCraigavon Borough CouncilArmagh CityBanbridge