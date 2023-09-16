26 fun-filled photos from the Country Comes to Town extravaganza in Portadown
A fabulous programme of live music and fun-filled activities was served up at the Country Comes to Town extravaganza in Portadown.
The annual event, sponsored by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, brings upwards of 25,000 people into Portadown.
Here’s a selection of photos from festival, which has been a popular date in the Portadown area calendar for more than 25 years.
