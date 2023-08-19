26 of the best pictures as 17th Belfast Mela kicks off with colourful carnival parade

Northern Ireland’s largest cultural diversity festival, the 17th Belfast Mela, sponsored by Sensata Technologies, invites the world into the heart of Belfast with an amazing line-up of global music, dance, art, theatre, wellbeing and food.

The Mela Carnival is followed by Mela Plus events across the city including a new Mela Colours event on Saturday, August 26 leading up to the annual Mela Day extravaganza in Botanic Gardens on Sunday, August 27.

More than 1,000 participants representing more than 20 different cultural groups and from neighbourhoods across the city took part in Mela Carnival parade, led by the Lord Mayor of Belfast Councillor Ryan Murphy and Belfast Mela founder Nisha Tandon with pulsating world music and dance and amazing sculptures. There was also a global village at City Hall with live performances on stage hosted by U105’s Carolyn Stewart and UTV’s Paul Reilly along with food and arts workshops.