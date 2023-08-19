Register
26 of the best pictures as 17th Belfast Mela kicks off with colourful carnival parade

This year’s nine-day Belfast Mela Festival got underway on Saturday with the Mela Carnival parade bringing vibrant colours and a lively atmosphere to the streets of the city.
By Valerie Martin
Published 19th Aug 2023, 19:56 BST

Northern Ireland’s largest cultural diversity festival, the 17th Belfast Mela, sponsored by Sensata Technologies, invites the world into the heart of Belfast with an amazing line-up of global music, dance, art, theatre, wellbeing and food.

The Mela Carnival is followed by Mela Plus events across the city including a new Mela Colours event on Saturday, August 26 leading up to the annual Mela Day extravaganza in Botanic Gardens on Sunday, August 27.

More than 1,000 participants representing more than 20 different cultural groups and from neighbourhoods across the city took part in Mela Carnival parade, led by the Lord Mayor of Belfast Councillor Ryan Murphy and Belfast Mela founder Nisha Tandon with pulsating world music and dance and amazing sculptures. There was also a global village at City Hall with live performances on stage hosted by U105’s Carolyn Stewart and UTV’s Paul Reilly along with food and arts workshops.

1. Mela Carnival

The 17th Belfast Mela Festival kicked off in Belfast on Saturday with a spectacular Mela Carnival through the streets of the city led by the Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Ryan Murphy and founder of the Belfast Mela Festival Nisha Tandon with more than 1,000 participants representing 20 different cultures who have made Northern Ireland their home. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

One of the many participants in the Mela Carnival parade who represented 20 different cultures.

2. Mela Carnival

One of the many participants in the Mela Carnival parade who represented 20 different cultures. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

The spectacular Belfast Mela Carnival parade took place on Saturday.

3. Mela Carnival

The spectacular Belfast Mela Carnival parade took place on Saturday. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

All smiles at the parade.

4. Mela Carnival

All smiles at the parade. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

