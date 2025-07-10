In the summer Lurgan pool was full of children and everyone looked forward to Lurgan Show and Lurgan Park Car Rally.
It was a time when we were swept up by Live Aid and a bunch of lads created Lurgan’s Folk Aid to raise vital funds. Others had charity ‘knit ins’ and bed pushes.
Gerard Skelton’s had all the tickets to the best gigs and ran fantastic trips to football matches and more. The Silverwood Hotel, or the Country Club, was the in-spot with many a one spotted doing the wobbly walk home down the Lough Road.
Snooker clubs and darts teams were the big pull for many and fishing was a great past time. Youth Clubs were the place to be especially in the summer.
Huge thanks to the kindness of Old Lurgan Photos for sharing their photographs of times gone by.
1. Market Street, Lurgan in the early 1980s
A look at Market Street in the early 1980s. The Northern Bank or Danske as it’s now known stands at the corner of Carnegie Street with Fa Joe’s Pub opposite. Further along Abbey National, VG Foods store and Carigins Children’s clothes shop. To the right we can see Wellworth's, one of the busiest store in the town, with McMurray’s newsagents at the corner of Castle Lane. Back over to the left-hand side and who remembers the Manhattan Restaurant owned and ran by Frank Fusco? When it opened it was the ‘bees-knees’ with surroundings, menu and service that was way ahead of it’s time. Last but not least the old toilet block in the centre that have long gone and replaced by modern art! Photo: Old Lurgan Photos
2. Francie McAlinden
Many regular punters of the Vintage will recognise this man Francie McAlinden, who took over the pub in Church Place in late 1982. Francie was a brilliant publican and great character who had served his time in the Corner House and was rather old school in his approach. There was zero tolerance of any bad behaviour, bad language or in particular sectarianism or politics. You would have been sent home for your tea if he thought you'd had enough. As a result he attracted a good clientele and the bar was cross community. He had great live bands and served excellent lunches. It was family run along with his wife Mary and his brothers Martin and Kevin. His late father Frank would also have done a turn behind the counter in the early days. He left the Vintage in the early 90’s to take on the Lough Neagh Lodge at Maghery. Now he is an undertaker taking care of many of our loved ones who have passed away. Photo: Old Lurgan Photos
3. A glimpse of Market St in the 80s
A little glimpse of Market Street around forty years ago in the early 1980's. Do you remember these shops and businesses? Check out the cars back then! Photo: Old Lurgan Photos
4. Stewarts Supermarket in Grattan Shopping Complex Lurgan
This is a group of workers from Stewart’s supermarket which used to be in the old Grattan’s shopping complex in Windsor Avenue. They went on strike back in the early 1980’s. Apparently for the girls it was unbearably hot in the store and their ‘shop stewart’ told them to down tools. Photo: Old Lurgan Photos
