2 . Francie McAlinden

Many regular punters of the Vintage will recognise this man Francie McAlinden, who took over the pub in Church Place in late 1982. Francie was a brilliant publican and great character who had served his time in the Corner House and was rather old school in his approach. There was zero tolerance of any bad behaviour, bad language or in particular sectarianism or politics. You would have been sent home for your tea if he thought you'd had enough. As a result he attracted a good clientele and the bar was cross community. He had great live bands and served excellent lunches. It was family run along with his wife Mary and his brothers Martin and Kevin. His late father Frank would also have done a turn behind the counter in the early days. He left the Vintage in the early 90’s to take on the Lough Neagh Lodge at Maghery. Now he is an undertaker taking care of many of our loved ones who have passed away. Photo: Old Lurgan Photos