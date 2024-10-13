26 pictures as Darcy McKenna Memorial Basketball Tournament raises funds for Little Forget Me Nots Trust

The Darcy McKenna Memorial Basketball Tournament was organised in memory of a beloved baby from Derrymacash who passed away on August 17, 2022.
Darcy’s parents Paul and Lindsey wanted to raise funds for the Little Forget Me Nots Trust charity which supports bereaved parents after the loss of a child.
After the success of last year’s tournament, they were delighted to be able to run the event again, with even more teams taking part.
To date, the tournament has raised £2,300 for the Little Forget Me Nots Trust through their JustGiving page and the event was generously supported by a variety of local businesses.
Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture some of the fun of the day.