26 pictures as Darcy McKenna Memorial Basketball Tournament raises funds for Little Forget Me Nots Trust

By Valerie Martin
Published 13th Oct 2024, 18:13 BST
A basketball tournament in South Lakes Leisure Centre in Craigavon on Sunday afternoon provided an opportunity for fun, laughter and plenty of friendly competition alongside fundraising for a very worthy cause.

The Darcy McKenna Memorial Basketball Tournament was organised in memory of a beloved baby from Derrymacash who passed away on August 17, 2022.

Darcy’s parents Paul and Lindsey wanted to raise funds for the Little Forget Me Nots Trust charity which supports bereaved parents after the loss of a child.

After the success of last year’s tournament, they were delighted to be able to run the event again, with even more teams taking part.

To date, the tournament has raised £2,300 for the Little Forget Me Nots Trust through their JustGiving page and the event was generously supported by a variety of local businesses.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture some of the fun of the day.

Lyndsey and Paul McKenna whose daughter Darcy passed away after six days and in whose memory the basketball tournament is named in association with the Little Forget Me Nots Trust bereaved parents charity. LM43-224.

1. In loving memory

Lyndsey and Paul McKenna whose daughter Darcy passed away after six days and in whose memory the basketball tournament is named in association with the Little Forget Me Nots Trust bereaved parents charity. LM43-224. Photo: Tony Hendron

The Mums basketball team. LM43-200.

2. The Mums

The Mums basketball team. LM43-200. Photo: Tony Hendron

The Newry Wildcats mens basketball team. LM43-203.

3. The Newry Wildcats

The Newry Wildcats mens basketball team. LM43-203. Photo: Tony Hendron

The Dads team which took part in the Darcy McKenna Memorial Basketball Tournament. LM43-201.

4. The Dads

The Dads team which took part in the Darcy McKenna Memorial Basketball Tournament. LM43-201. Photo: Tony Hendron

