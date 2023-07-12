Register
26 pictures as Randalstown hosts Twelfth demonstration of the East Antrim Combine

The East Antrim Combine gathered in Randalstown for this year’s Twelfth demonstration.
By Valerie Martin
Published 12th Jul 2023, 17:15 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 17:16 BST

Randalstown District LOL No 22 played host to the other eight District lodges of the Combine this year - Larne, Sixmilewater, Staffordstown, Carrickfergus, Cloughfern, Carnmoney, Antrim and Killead.

The parade, which included around 50 bands and numerous Lambeg drummers, who accompanied up to 2,000 members in the lodges as they made their way around the town to the demonstration field at Dunmore Park.

Making the best of the wet weather in Randalstown with smart headgear.

1. The Twelfth 2023

Making the best of the wet weather in Randalstown with smart headgear. Photo: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press

The East Antrim Combine parade makes its way through Randalstown.

2. The Twelfth 2023

The East Antrim Combine parade makes its way through Randalstown. Photo: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press

All dressed up for the day in Randalstown.

3. The Twelfth 2023

All dressed up for the day in Randalstown. Photo: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press

The parade makes its way around the town to the main demonstration field.

4. The Twelfth 2023

The parade makes its way around the town to the main demonstration field. Photo: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press

