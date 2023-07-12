26 pictures as Randalstown hosts Twelfth demonstration of the East Antrim Combine

Randalstown District LOL No 22 played host to the other eight District lodges of the Combine this year - Larne, Sixmilewater, Staffordstown, Carrickfergus , Cloughfern, Carnmoney, Antrim and Killead.

The parade, which included around 50 bands and numerous Lambeg drummers, who accompanied up to 2,000 members in the lodges as they made their way around the town to the demonstration field at Dunmore Park.