There were scarily entertaining activities including a slime making workshop, chocolate apple making and a trick or treat experience which had all the kids busy creating and having fun. The ‘Wall of Terror’ sorted out the brave from the feared.
Fairground amusements also proved to be extremely popular.
Check out these ghoulish photos from the event.
1. Spooky goings on in Coleraine
‘Halloween Happenings’ took place in Coleraine on October 31. Photo: McAuley Multimedia
Residents gathered at Coleraine's Ulster University campus for Halloween festivities. Photo: McAuley Multimedia
There were some brilliant Halloween costumes on display. Photo: McAuley Multimedia
There was something for all the family to enjoy this Halloween. Photo: McAuley Multimedia