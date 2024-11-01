27 fab pics as Coleraine residents celebrate Halloween

By Russell Keers
Published 1st Nov 2024, 15:59 BST
Residents from across Coleraine gathered at Ulster University Campus on October 31 to enjoy an evening of Halloween fun.

There were scarily entertaining activities including a slime making workshop, chocolate apple making and a trick or treat experience which had all the kids busy creating and having fun. The ‘Wall of Terror’ sorted out the brave from the feared.

Fairground amusements also proved to be extremely popular.

Check out these ghoulish photos from the event.

