The festival embraced the city’s rich history and Georgian heritage with a variety of events, performances, and activities, drawing an impressive turnout and making it one of the city’s most successful festivals to date.

The Georgian Weekend has become a much-loved tradition, providing a major boost to local businesses.

The festival’s artisan market, which took place on Saturday, featured more than 130 stalls selling high-quality crafts, gifts, food, and seasonal products. This makes it one of the largest markets on the island, attracting visitors from across Ireland, the UK, and beyond.

The bustling marketplace, filled with traditional crafts, offerings from Armagh’s independent retailers and food stalls, was a hit, with live music and performances adding to the lively atmosphere.

Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge, and Craigavon, Councillor Kyle Savage, expressed his pride in the event, saying: “We are thrilled with the incredible success of this year’s Georgian Festival as we celebrated 20 years of what has become a key cornerstone of Armagh’s cultural calendar.

"The impressive range of activities, along with the electric atmosphere it brings to the city, is something we’re all extremely proud of.

"Through the work of the local council team, along with our artists, performers, retailers, and artisans, we created once again an event that was able to bring the local community together, whilst also welcoming visitors to enjoy the rich heritage and history of Armagh and its surrounding areas.”

Once again, the festival’s acclaimed ‘It’s a Holly Jolly Christmas’ Light Show, which ran on Friday and Saturday night, was a highlight of the weekend, attracting 16,000 visitors across both nights.

Meanwhile, historic buildings across Armagh such as the Archbishops Palace opened for guided tours, letting visitors explore the city’s interesting past and learn about important Georgian figures.

Originally launched in 2004 as a one-day market by a team of local retailers, the Georgian Festival has since evolved into the renowned four-day celebration known today.

1 . Armagh Georgian Festival Roisín and Rose Reid enjoying the festive atmosphere at Armagh Georgian Festival. Photo: Liam McArdle

2 . Armagh Georgian Festival Joanna Mark and Christopher are dazzled by the festive lightshow at Armagh Georgian Festival on Saturday. Photo: Liam McArdle

3 . Armagh Georgian Festival Lord Mayor of Armagh Sarah Duffy and Emily and Lucia enjoy the festive lightshow at Armagh Georgian Festival. Photo: Liam McArdle