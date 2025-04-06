27 pictures as sun shines on Portadown and District Boys' Brigade battalion annual parade

By Valerie Martin
Published 6th Apr 2025, 18:03 BST
There was a big turnout for the annual Portadown and District Boys' Brigade battalion parade on Sunday afternoon.

The sun shone brightly as the parade made its way from Clounagh Junior High School to Shamrock Park, where a religious service took place.

Photographer Tony Hendron snapped these pictures of some of those taking part or watching the parade.

Emma Cunningham and son, Hudson (8) of Ahorey BB smiling at Sunday's parade. PT14-244.

Emma Cunningham and son, Hudson (8) of Ahorey BB smiling at Sunday's parade. PT14-244. Photo: TONY HENDRON

BB Anchor Boys on the road. PT14-263.

BB Anchor Boys on the road. PT14-263. Photo: TONY HENDRON

BB members on parade. PT14-265.

BB members on parade. PT14-265. Photo: TONY HENDRON

BB members on parade. PT14-264.

BB members on parade. PT14-264. Photo: TONY HENDRON

