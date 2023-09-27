27 pictures: Mid Ulster individuals and businesses recognised for their achievements

A total of 27 teams, individuals and businesses were recognised for their achievements in the fields of sport, business and education at the latest Mid Ulster District Council Civic Reception.

The ceremony recently took place at the Burnavon Theatre, Cookstown, and was hosted by the Chair of the Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy.

The evening recognised a wide range of success most notably in the fields of GAA, hockey, business and education.

Speaking at the awards Council Chair, Dominic Molloy said: “While the achievements they have worked hard for may all be different, the one thing which links each and every award recipient is the depth of their commitment and enthusiasm to their sport or area of work.

"Tonight we acknowledge all these attributes and in many cases, are giving much-deserved and usually unsought recognition for success. The award you will receive tonight is representative of that recognition and is a token of our appreciation.”

