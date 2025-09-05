The new pupils were busy making friends, but managed to pause from playtime for a moment or two to smile for the camera.
1. New P1 pupils
Sharing a good book in P1 at Ballyoran Primary School are new pupils from left, Krystal, Lena and Kevin. PT36-224. Photo: TONY HENDRON
2. New P1 pupils
Having a ball in the sandpit in Rang 1 at Bunscoil Eoin Baiste are from left, Arya, Cillian, Saorfhlaith and Cúan. PT36-222. Photo: TONY HENDRON
3. New P1 pupils
Looking happy in Rang 1 at Bunscoil Eoin Baiste are new pupils from left, Roán, Tommy, Breá and Scarlett. PT36-223. Photo: TONY HENDRON
4. New P1 pupils
Having fun during their first days in P1 at St John the Baptist Primary School are from left, Beatriz, Ralph and Joey. PT36-221. Photo: TONY HENDRON