28 adorable photos as Portadown's new P1 pupils make friends while having fun

By Valerie Martin
Published 5th Sep 2025, 17:20 BST
There was plenty of fun going on when photographer Tony Hendron dropped in to the P1 classes of schools throughout Portadown this week.

The new pupils were busy making friends, but managed to pause from playtime for a moment or two to smile for the camera.

Sharing a good book in P1 at Ballyoran Primary School are new pupils from left, Krystal, Lena and Kevin. PT36-224. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Having a ball in the sandpit in Rang 1 at Bunscoil Eoin Baiste are from left, Arya, Cillian, Saorfhlaith and Cúan. PT36-222. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Looking happy in Rang 1 at Bunscoil Eoin Baiste are new pupils from left, Roán, Tommy, Breá and Scarlett. PT36-223. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Having fun during their first days in P1 at St John the Baptist Primary School are from left, Beatriz, Ralph and Joey. PT36-221. Photo: TONY HENDRON

