First night at Derry Halloween 2024

28 fun-filled photos as Ashburn Hotel's Over 30s Club gets into the Halloween spirit

By Valerie Martin
Published 26th Oct 2025, 12:01 GMT
There was a distinctly Halloween atmosphere at the Ashburn Hotel’s Over 30s Club in Lurgan on Saturday night.

The evening promised ‘a spooky night of throwback bangers, eerie one-hit wonders, and spine-tingling singalongs’.

As Tony Hendron found out when he turned up to take these photos, it was also a good excuse for getting into character with a Halloween-inspired outfit.

Enjoying the music and atmosphere at the Over 30s Club Hallowe'en Fancy Dress Party in the Ashburn Hotel on Saturday evening. LM43-213.

Enjoying the music and atmosphere at the Over 30s Club Hallowe'en Fancy Dress Party in the Ashburn Hotel on Saturday evening. LM43-213. Photo: TONY HENDRON

