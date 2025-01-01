28 fun-filled photos from Larne New Year parties 2013

With 2025 well and truly welcomed in, here’s a reminder of New Year celebrations in Larne from 2013.

A search in the the Larne Times archive has found photographs from events to see out the old year and welcome in the new at venues including Chekkers Wine Bar, Dan Campbell’s, La Bodega, Millar’s Bar, Olderfleet Bar and the Thatch.

Have a closer look to see if you were one of the partygoers from back then.

Katherine Hay and Louise Cheshire having a great time seeing in the New Year in Millar's Bar, Ballycarry.

Katherine Hay and Louise Cheshire having a great time seeing in the New Year in Millar's Bar, Ballycarry. Photo: Peter Rippon

Lauren Jones, Rachel Devlin, Chloe McBride, Adam McGarry, Ryan McCloskey, Ellen Esler and Caitlyn McFarlane celebrate the New Year in Dan Campbell's in 2013.

Lauren Jones, Rachel Devlin, Chloe McBride, Adam McGarry, Ryan McCloskey, Ellen Esler and Caitlyn McFarlane celebrate the New Year in Dan Campbell's in 2013. Photo: Peter Rippon

Bobby Tolton, Toni McAllister, Joanna McKay and Caroline McRandal in Chekkers for the New Year.

Bobby Tolton, Toni McAllister, Joanna McKay and Caroline McRandal in Chekkers for the New Year. Photo: Peter Rippon

Paul Donnelly, Evan Taylor, Ryan McAlister, Vicki Simpson and Adam Bothwell celebrate New Year in Chekkers Wine Bar in 2013.

Paul Donnelly, Evan Taylor, Ryan McAlister, Vicki Simpson and Adam Bothwell celebrate New Year in Chekkers Wine Bar in 2013. Photo: Peter Rippon

