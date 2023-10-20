Register
Acorn Integrated Primary School pupils taking part in 2007 Halloween celebrations.

28 fun photos of Halloween 2007 celebrations in Carrickfergus

Carrickfergus residents were howling with laughter during Halloween celebrations in 2007.
By The Newsroom
Published 20th Oct 2023, 17:52 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 18:21 BST

The photographs below drawn from the Carrick Times vaults take in spooky events at Carrickfergus Castle, Carrickfergus Central Primary School and Acorn Integrated Primary School.

We hope they bring back happy memories and offer inspiration for Halloween 2023.

Kirsty Patterson and Rebecca Reid in Halloween costumes at Central Primary School back in 2007. Ct44-006tc

Kirsty Patterson and Rebecca Reid in Halloween costumes at Central Primary School back in 2007. Ct44-006tc Photo: Tim Cully

Matthew Baxter dressed as Count Dracula at Carrickfergus Central Primary School's 2007 Halloween party.

Matthew Baxter dressed as Count Dracula at Carrickfergus Central Primary School's 2007 Halloween party. Photo: Tim Cully

Enjoying the fun at the Halloween Howler in 2007 at Carrick Castle are Kelly and Rhiannon McCabe and Alicia Dale.

Enjoying the fun at the Halloween Howler in 2007 at Carrick Castle are Kelly and Rhiannon McCabe and Alicia Dale. Photo: Francis McHugh

Caroline and Dylan Hughes attended the Halloween Howler at Carrick Castle in 2007

Caroline and Dylan Hughes attended the Halloween Howler at Carrick Castle in 2007 Photo: Francis McHugh

