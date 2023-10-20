28 fun photos of Halloween 2007 celebrations in Carrickfergus
Carrickfergus residents were howling with laughter during Halloween celebrations in 2007.
Published 20th Oct 2023, 17:52 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 18:21 BST
The photographs below drawn from the Carrick Times vaults take in spooky events at Carrickfergus Castle, Carrickfergus Central Primary School and Acorn Integrated Primary School.
We hope they bring back happy memories and offer inspiration for Halloween 2023.
