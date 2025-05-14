28 great photos from day one of the Balmoral Show 2025

Visitors flocked to the Eikon Exhibition Centre near Lisburn for the first of the four-day event organised by the the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS).
The packed programme included competitions, entertainment, food and much more. Here’s a snapshot of the occasion in 28 photos.
The 156th Balmoral Show will take place place over four days with thousands of people expected to attend. Photo: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye
Queuing to get in to the Balmoral Show 2025. Photo: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye
Crowd flocked to the annual event. Photo: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye
Chatting in the sunshine while waiting to enter the show. Photo: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye