28 great photos from day one of the Balmoral Show 2025

Published 14th May 2025, 17:54 BST
Updated 14th May 2025, 18:11 BST
Crowds savoured all things rural and agricultural as the Balmoral Show 2025 commenced in glorious sunshine on Wednesday (May 14).

Visitors flocked to the Eikon Exhibition Centre near Lisburn for the first of the four-day event organised by the the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS).

The packed programme included competitions, entertainment, food and much more. Here’s a snapshot of the occasion in 28 photos.

The 156th Balmoral Show will take place place over four days with thousands of people expected to attend.

1. Opening Day

The 156th Balmoral Show will take place place over four days with thousands of people expected to attend. Photo: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

Queuing to get in to the Balmoral Show 2025.

2. Opening Day

Queuing to get in to the Balmoral Show 2025. Photo: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

Crowd flocked to the annual event.

3. Opening Day

Crowd flocked to the annual event. Photo: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

Chatting in the sunshine while waiting to enter the show.

4. Opening Day

Chatting in the sunshine while waiting to enter the show. Photo: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

