28 great photos from New Year 2011 celebrations in Carrickfergus
Welcoming in the New Year at Carrickfergus venues was very popular with residents and visitors back in 2011.
By Terry Ferry
Published 5th Jan 2024, 18:15 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 18:39 GMT
A dip into the Carrick Times archives has provided photos from celebrations at the Clarion, Dobbins, Ownies, the Point, Wetherspoons and the Windrose.
Here’s a selection of images to enjoy of patrons saying farewell to the old and ringing in the new.
