Caroline Johnston, Philip Connor and Joanne Hendry at the Point in 2011.Caroline Johnston, Philip Connor and Joanne Hendry at the Point in 2011.
28 great photos from New Year 2011 celebrations in Carrickfergus

Welcoming in the New Year at Carrickfergus venues was very popular with residents and visitors back in 2011.
By Terry Ferry
Published 5th Jan 2024, 18:15 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 18:39 GMT

A dip into the Carrick Times archives has provided photos from celebrations at the Clarion, Dobbins, Ownies, the Point, Wetherspoons and the Windrose.

Here’s a selection of images to enjoy of patrons saying farewell to the old and ringing in the new.

Lindsay Graham, Leonard Wilson and Nikki Waide at the Point in 2011.

1. New Year

Lindsay Graham, Leonard Wilson and Nikki Waide at the Point in 2011. Photo: Ronnie Moore

Margo Wilson with Janet and Glenny Crymble at the Windrose in 2011.

2. New Year

Margo Wilson with Janet and Glenny Crymble at the Windrose in 2011. Photo: Ronnie Moore

William and Jayne McNeill see in the New Year at the Windrose

3. New Year

William and Jayne McNeill see in the New Year at the Windrose Photo: Ronnie Moore

John and Heather Connor with Irene Wadsworth at the Windrose.

4. New Year

John and Heather Connor with Irene Wadsworth at the Windrose. Photo: Ronnie Moore

