28 great photos of New Year parties in Carrick 2013

By The Newsroom
Published 30th Dec 2024, 10:09 GMT
Updated 30th Dec 2024, 10:11 GMT
As 2025 gets underway, a search in the archive shows Carrickfergus residents enjoy a New Year’s Eve party.

Carrick Golf Club, the Clarion Hotel, Harbour Point, Ownies and the Windrose were among the venues where revellers were seeing in 2013.

Why not have a closer look at these photos from the Carrick Times, you may recognise some of those celebrating.

Suzi Morrison, Eddie Clarke and Rachel McNeill at Ownies for New Year celebrations.

Suzi Morrison, Eddie Clarke and Rachel McNeill at Ownies for New Year celebrations. Photo: Ronnie Moore

Katie Clements, Judith Brennan, Cara Smith and Rebecca Stranaghan pictured at Carrick Golf Club.

Katie Clements, Judith Brennan, Cara Smith and Rebecca Stranaghan pictured at Carrick Golf Club. Photo: Ronnie Moore

George and Lillian Lyttle with James and Marian Parkhill at Carrick Golf Club to welcome in 2013.

George and Lillian Lyttle with James and Marian Parkhill at Carrick Golf Club to welcome in 2013. Photo: Ronnie Moore

Valerie Pike, Dale Boal and Joanne Smith at Carrick Golf Club for New Year celebrations.

Valerie Pike, Dale Boal and Joanne Smith at Carrick Golf Club for New Year celebrations. Photo: Ronnie Moore

Related topics:CarrickCarrickfergus
