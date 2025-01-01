28 great photos of New Year parties in Carrick 2013

Carrick Golf Club, the Clarion Hotel, Harbour Point, Ownies and the Windrose were among the venues where revellers were seeing in 2013.
Why not have a closer look at these photos from the Carrick Times, you may recognise some of those celebrating.
1. New Year
Suzi Morrison, Eddie Clarke and Rachel McNeill at Ownies for New Year celebrations. Photo: Ronnie Moore
2. New Year
Katie Clements, Judith Brennan, Cara Smith and Rebecca Stranaghan pictured at Carrick Golf Club. Photo: Ronnie Moore
3. New Year
George and Lillian Lyttle with James and Marian Parkhill at Carrick Golf Club to welcome in 2013. Photo: Ronnie Moore
4. New Year
Valerie Pike, Dale Boal and Joanne Smith at Carrick Golf Club for New Year celebrations. Photo: Ronnie Moore
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.