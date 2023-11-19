28 magical photos as crowds pack into Portadown for the Christmas lights switch-on
Portadown town centre was packed for the annual switch-on ceremony on Saturday evening, heralding the start of the festive season.
By Valerie Martin
Published 19th Nov 2023, 17:40 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2023, 17:41 GMT
The mild weather added to the enjoyment of the occasion as crowds gathered for the lighting up and to browse the stalls in the Twilight Market.Photographer Tony Hendron went along to snap some of those who joined in the fun.
1 / 7