All smiles at the Portadown Christmas lights switch on on Saturday night are Noah Robinson (8) and Demi-lee Wells (6). PT48-200.

28 magical photos as crowds pack into Portadown for the Christmas lights switch-on

Portadown town centre was packed for the annual switch-on ceremony on Saturday evening, heralding the start of the festive season.
By Valerie Martin
Published 19th Nov 2023, 17:40 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2023, 17:41 GMT

The mild weather added to the enjoyment of the occasion as crowds gathered for the lighting up and to browse the stalls in the Twilight Market.Photographer Tony Hendron went along to snap some of those who joined in the fun.

The town centre was packed on Saturday night for the Portadown Christmas lights switch on. PT48-220.

1. A big turnout

The town centre was packed on Saturday night for the Portadown Christmas lights switch on. PT48-220. Photo: Tony Hendron

Enjoying the Portadown Christmas lights switch on. PT48-221.

2. Happy faces

Enjoying the Portadown Christmas lights switch on. PT48-221. Photo: Tony Hendron

Watching the on stage action at the Portadown Christmas lights switch on. PT48-222.

3. Sparkling headwear

Watching the on stage action at the Portadown Christmas lights switch on. PT48-222. Photo: Tony Hendron

He may not be able to steal Christmas but The Grinch certainly stole the show at the Portadown Christmas lights switch on. PT48-223.

4. Festive fun

He may not be able to steal Christmas but The Grinch certainly stole the show at the Portadown Christmas lights switch on. PT48-223. Photo: Tony Hendron

