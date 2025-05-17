28 more memorable photos from the Balmoral Show 2025

Published 17th May 2025, 20:01 BST
Updated 17th May 2025, 20:18 BST
The 156th Balmoral Show continued on Friday (May 16) with another sun-drenched days of celebrations.

Organised by the the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS), the province’s largest agri-food event has drawn thousands of visitors to the Eikon Centre, Lisburn.

Here’s a selection of photos from Friday to enjoy.

Five-year-old Luca Alexander pictured at the show.

Five-year-old Luca Alexander pictured at the show. Photo: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

Checking out the sheep pen on day three of the Balmoral Show.

Checking out the sheep pen on day three of the Balmoral Show. Photo: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

Thinking ahead to the next fence at the annual show.

Thinking ahead to the next fence at the annual show. Photo: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

Composure in the show jumping arena.

Composure in the show jumping arena. Photo: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

